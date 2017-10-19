Canada's main stock index clawed its way into positive territory on Thursday as modest gains in the influential financial group helped offset see-sawing energy and materials stocks.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 10.2 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,792.36. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

The losses were offset by shallow, but influential, gains among bank stocks. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rose 0.7 per cent to $100.76 and the financials group gained 0.3 per cent.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) was among the biggest drags on the index, sliding 0.7 per cent to $66.39 as it signed up fewer internet customers than expected. The decline also comes after shares have rallied more than six per cent over the last three weeks.

The overall telecoms group retreated 0.2 per cent.

Autoparts maker Magna International (MG.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $67.59, reversing the previous day's gains after it said it was forming an electrified powertrain joint venture in China. The fall also come amid concerns over the uncertain future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and its potential impact on the auto industry.

The energy group retreated 0.4 per cent as the price of oil fell, with Encana Corp (ECA.TO) down 1.4 per cent to $14.49. U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to US$51.42 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was nearly flat, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) climbing 2.1 per cent to $25.45 and Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) slipping 0.7 per cent to $27.41.

The price of gold rebounded from one-week lows as a rally in equities and the U.S. dollar ran out of steam. Copper prices fell for a third straight day as investors took profits after prices rallied above US$7,000 a tonne for the first time since September 2014 earlier this week, and after data showed economic growth in China was in line was expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 152 to 90, for a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the downside.