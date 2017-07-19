TSX rises as oil hits six-week high

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index finished higher on Wednesday as a jump in the price of oil to a six-week high sent energy stocks rallying across the board.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 95.14 points, or 0.63 per cent, to finish at 15,244.71.

Eight out of the index's 10 main groups rose, with energy stocks surging nearly 3 per cent.

More to come.