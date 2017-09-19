23m ago
TSX rises as oil nears five-month highs
Reuters,
BNN's mid-morning market update: September 19, 2017
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks, buoyed by oil prices near five-month highs, led the index to its highest since August 9.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 33.96 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,270.63.
The technology group was the lone decliner among the index's 10 key sectors.