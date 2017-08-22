TSX rises as oil prices lift energy stocks

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices lent support to its energy and mining stocks, although a fall in gold prices weighed on bullion producers.

The energy group climbed 0.5 per cent as oil prices pushed higher, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) adding 1.1 per cent to $49.92 and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO) up 1.7 per cent to $28.27.

The energy sector, which accounts for one-fifth of the index, has weighed heavily on it so far this year, having fallen almost 25 per cent.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.1 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 14,969.98.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Base metals miners also gained, with buying interest stoked by copper prices hitting a three-year high and nickel touching its strongest in eight months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) was up 1.6 per cent to $13.76, and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) added 0.6 per cent to $30.07.

The materials group, which includes base and precious metal miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent overall as gold prices fell.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) was down 1.2 per cent at $23.84, and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) lost 1.7 per cent to $5.28.

Statistics Canada reported that retail sales hit a record $48.99 billion in June and were up in six of the 11 sectors. They grew by 1.1 per cent when weak auto sales and lower gasoline prices were excluded.

The robust data bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates in October.