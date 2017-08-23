TSX rises as RBC leads financial gains

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in financial shares led by Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) after the country's biggest lender reported a rise in third-quarter profit.

RBC's stock rose 1.3 per cent to $93.18 after it kicked off the country's banking earnings season with double-digit growth at its wealth management business, which offset a weaker showing in its capital markets unit.

Rivals reporting over the next week made smaller gains, with the heavyweight financials group gaining 0.7 per cent overall.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.93 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,031.89. Seven of its 10 main sectors were higher.

Air Canada (AC.TO) advanced 2.9 per cent to $23.71 ahead of what the country's biggest airline called a major announcement about new air service from Montreal.

Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) gained 3.7 per cent to $7.49 and Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO) jumped 5.2 per cent to $13.47 after analysts at Bank of Montreal raised their price targets and recommendations on the stocks.

Gold and base metal miners perked up in line with a pick up in the price of the precious metal, with Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) up 0.7 per cent at $21.31.

Pipeline operators made gains even as the price of oil stagnated, with Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) up 0.9 per cent at $50.63 and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) adding 0.6 per cent to $62.97.