TSX rises as resource, financials save index from itself

    Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group (X.TO) after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

    At the closing bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.51 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,728.51.

    More to come.

     