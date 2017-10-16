TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, extending its recent gains as upbeat Chinese data lifted global market sentiment and higher commodity prices fuelled a rally in resource stocks.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) jumped 4.7 per cent at $16.19, while Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) advanced 2.1 per cent at $29.25. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO) advanced 6.4 per cent at $4.81. The materials sector, home to mining and other resource companies, rose 0.5 per cent.

Gold futures held above the psychological US$1,3000 an ounce level, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and weak U.S. economic data. Copper prices advanced 4.0 per cent to US$7,160 a tonne, breaking through the US$7,000 a tonne mark for the first time in three years as a batch of economic data, including from top consumer China, bolstered demand sentiment.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) surged 6.4 per cent at $10.54 after Eight Capital raised its third quarter earnings per share estimates and price target.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) was up 1.1 per cent at $41.67. The overall energy sector added 0.6 per cent as U.S. crude prices gained 1.1 per cent to US$52 a barrel. Oil markets rose amid fighting in Iraq's oil-rich city of Kirkuk briefly cut some output from OPEC's second-largest producer.

At 10:44 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.72 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,842.89.

The index, which saw its fifth straight week of gains last week, rose as much as 15,866.82 on Monday, its strongest level since late February.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory.

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) stock rose 1.3 per cent to $2.36. The plane and train maker is continuing to look at strategic options for its aerospace division but no deal is imminent, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The overall industrials group rose 0.2 per cent.

The influential financials group gained 0.2 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 150 to 90, for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index had 12 issues hitting new 52-week highs and one hitting a new low.