Canada's main stock index rose on Monday on the weakening of Hurricane Irma overnight and North Korea refraining from a missile test to mark its 69th anniversary, with financial stocks and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

The Toronto market moved in sync with global stocks, which hit a record high, amid the investor relief.

Financial stocks were the most influential movers on the index, though gains by the big banks were generally moderate.

The group was up 0.6 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) rising 1.7 per cent to $48.18, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) advancing 2.5 per cent to $611.29.

At 10:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 55.35 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 15,040.67, rebounding after five straight sessions of losses.

Materials and utilities were the only groups that retreated.

The energy group climbed 0.5 per cent despite weaker oil prices.

Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) surged 38.8 per cent to $7.90 after a Guatemalan court reinstated the company's license at its Juan Bosco and El Escobal mines.

But the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent, with most stocks leading the declines.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO) tumbled 12.9 per cent to $8.93 after the company said it will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines (RIC.TO) in an all-stock deal valued at about $905 million.

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO) slumped 4.4 per cent to $2.38 after the company said it was suspending its Greek mining investment, citing regulatory hurdles.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 165 to 78, for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting six new 52-week highs and 2 new lows.