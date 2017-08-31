TSX rises as TD results, GDP data tops forecasts

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as Toronto Dominion Bank posted the strongest earnings beat among the country's top banks and quarterly data showed Canada's economic growth accelerated far more than expected.

TD Bank (TD.TO), Canada's second-biggest lender, was by far the biggest influence on the index. Its shares rallied 2.9 per cent to $66.77 after it reported earnings that topped expectations by a wider margin than its rivals in a quarter in which Canadian banks have outperformed market forecasts. TD's performance was bolstered by strong results from its North American retail businesses.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) was up 2.5 per cent to $29.42 following better-than-expected results.

Robust consumer spending and energy exports during the second quarter fueled Canada's economy, which grew at its best pace in nearly six years. Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5 per cent, far more than the 3.7 per cent economists had forecast, reinforcing expectations the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in October.

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 31.47 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,164.6.

Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory. The heftily weighted financials group gained 0.4 per cent.

Oil and gas stocks, which climbed 0.6 percent, were helped by crude oil prices that bounced more than 2 per cent. Prices had suffered steep losses on demand concerns following record flooding from Hurricane Harvey in the United States that knocked out a quarter of the country's refining capacity.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) rose 2.4 per cent to $9.66. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) rose 1.8 per cent to $11.60.

The materials group, home to resource firms, added 0.5 percent as gold miners benefited from bullion prices that rose on a weaker U.S. dollar.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) gained 1.2 per cent to $17.10.

Magna International Inc (MG.TO) was another influential gainer, up 1.3 per cent to $59.55. The company says it is developing a new self-driving vehicle system.

A 0.7 per cent decline in consumer staples stocks, however, and a 0.6 per cent fall in telecoms tempered gains.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 149 to 93, for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.