    TSX rises at open as resources lead, Shopify extends slide

    Solarina Ho, Reuters

    TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as mining shares drove broad gains, while Shopify Inc extended its previous session's losses.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 33.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,754.09. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory

     More coming