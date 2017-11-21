Canada's main stock index rose to a 12-day high on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks, miners and energy companies including TransCanada Corp, which added to gains after winning a key approval for its Keystone XL pipeline on Monday.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.48 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 16,085.88. That was its highest level since Nov. 9.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent and the financials group gained 0.2 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent.

Advancing issues were outnumbering decliners by 195-44, for a 4.43-to-1 ratio on the upside. Nine of its 10 main sectors rose, with health care the only declining group.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, with Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) up 2.0 per cent at $3.13 in heavy volume after the plane and train maker completed a debt offering and JP Morgan raised its rating on the company to "overweight."

The largest percentage gainer was First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) which rose 3.8 per cent as base metal prices pushed higher.