TSX rises, helped by Aecon Group, earnings wave

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a slew of earnings and CCC International Holding Ltd's acquisition of Aecon Group Inc drove gains.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 2.1 per cent to $43.02, while Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) added 1.7 per cent to $16.53 after both companies reported better-than-expected third-quarter profits.

Oil and gas companies as a group climbed 0.2 per cent.

Aecon Group (ARE.TO) surged 16.6 per cent to $19.26 on news that it agreed to be bought by the Chinese construction firm in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.51 billion.

The overall industrials sector rallied broadly as well, climbing 1.1 per cent.

At 10:59 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.99 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 15,897.76, putting it back on track toward a new record high.

Seven of the index's 10 key groups advanced.

The weighty financial services group rose 0.5 per cent, while tech stocks advanced 0.7 per cent.

Telecom stocks were up 0.9 per cent as Telus Corp (T.TO) extended its previous session's gains, rising 1.4 per cent to $47.76.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent, weighed down by Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO).

Barrick sank 5.5 per cent to $19.08 after disappointing quarterly results and uncertainty surrounding its gold mine in Tanzania, which is embroiled in a multi-billion dollar tax dispute.

Teck slumped 6.8 per cent to $27.30 after reporting weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and forecasting softer prices for its coal in the fourth quarter.

Potash Corp (POT.TO) was down 1.3 per cent to $24.81 after the fertilizer producer posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit and narrowed its full-year forecast.

Unexpectedly better quarterly results for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) tempered some of the mining losses. Agnico gained 6.9 per cent to $60.05 and Goldcorp was up 5.3 per cent to $17.37.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 126 to 119, for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the downside.

Eighteen stocks posted new 52-week highs and seven saw new lows.