TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit after the bell on Tuesday, while financial and energy shares also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.03 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,852.93, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

More coming

