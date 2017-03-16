TSX rises, led by financials and Canada Goose debut

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on its stock market debut.

The winter outerwear company's shares ended at $21.53, a nearly 27 per cent gain from its initial public offering price of $17 per share as it raised $340 million.

Bond yields rebounded, lowering the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increasing net interest margins of banks. Yields tumbled on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates but did not flag an accelerated pace of monetary tightening.

The country's major banks were among the most influential movers on the index, with Royal Bank of Canada gaining 0.7 per cent to $97.31, while the overall financials group gained 0.4 per cent.

The banks faced intensifying scrutiny on Wednesday after the country's financial watchdog launched an investigation and lawmakers called for a parliamentary inquiry following media reports suggesting improper sales practices at certain banks.

The "oligopoly nature" of Canada's banking sector has lessened some of the impact on banks' share prices, said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

Customers may be less inclined to move their business to another bank after it became clear that the practices of more than one bank are under scrutiny, he added.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp climbed 5.7 per cent to $77.50 after reporting record fourth-quarter results and a 10.5 per cent increase in its dividend.

It was "another consistent solid quarter," said Scott.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.5 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,562.41, its highest close since March 7.

The materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent as base and precious metal prices rose.

Gold futures rose 2.2 per cent to US$1,226.1 an ounce and copper prices advanced 0.8 per cent to US$5,908.85 a tonne.

Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. Energy was among the sectors that did not advance, dipping slightly with oil prices. U.S. crude prices settled 11 cents US lower at US$48.75 a barrel.

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday after a dip in U.S. crude inventories suggested OPEC-led output cuts were starting to drain supplies.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to its lowest in more than a year in January, as non-residents bought bonds while selling stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.

Proposals in President Donald Trump's budget signaled higher regulatory costs for the sector and a cut in federal funding for medical research. Though still a ways away from becoming a reality, they gave traders a reason to sell.

The S&P 500 healthcare index dropped 0.9 per cent.

Financials outperformed in a rebound after the sector was the worst performer on Wednesday and as the benchmark U.S. Treasury note yield rose, while utilities weakened.

Biogen weighed down the S&P 500, falling 4.7 per cent to US$278.96 after two brokerages downgraded the stock.

"Healthcare is being dragged down by equipment and supplies, biotechnology, and tools and services. These sectors have actually done quite well year-to-date, so this is just a little speed bump," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"There's a push and a pull with these stocks as the President has promised to accelerate the [drug and device] approval process, but now he's proposing to cut the budget of the FDA, which could make it difficult to get expedited approvals."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.55 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 20,934.55, the S&P 500 lost 3.88 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,381.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 point, or 0.01 per cent, to 5,900.76.

Oracle surged to a record high of US$46.99 before closing up 6.2 per cent at US$45.73, after it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Tyson Foods slipped 1.7 per cent to US$62.00 on news that a form of bird flu that is highly lethal for poultry had infected a second farm that supplies Tyson.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.49-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 145 new highs and 52 new lows.

About 6.60 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.96 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.