TORONTO - Canada's benchmark stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday as materials stocks gained with higher commodity prices and drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surged as it sold assets.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 58.45 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 15,447.40.

Shares in Valeant rose 9.1 per cent to $22.14 after the drugmaker said it is selling its Dendreon cancer business and three skincare brands for about $2.12 billion as it looks to pay down its more than $30 billion debt.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7 per cent as copper prices jumped and gold and silver also gained.

Among the most influential movers on the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 8.7 per cent to C$15.68, and Teck Resources Ltd, which added 6.8 percent to C$29.35.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose, although the heavyweight financial and energy groups were flat to barely higher, with advancers outnumbering decliners overall by a 1.74-to-1 ratio.

Oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp rose 2.4 per cent to $2.15 as it said it would open its books to potential suitors this week.

Gildan Activewear shares gained 3.2 percent to $34.49 after it said it won a bankruptcy auction to buy U.S. fashion retailer American Apparel for about $88 million in cash.

Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co fell 10.4 per cent to C$10.45 after it cut its full-year revenue forecast.

Copper prices advanced 3.1 per cent to $5,763 a tonne, while gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,188.9 an ounce.

Canadian housing starts rose more sharply than expected in December and November building permits were also firmer than anticipated, separate reports showed on Tuesday, suggesting Canada's long housing boom may not be over.

NASDAQ HITS NEW HIGH

The Nasdaq hit a record intraday high on Tuesday, extending its bullish run as healthcare stocks rose for the sixth straight session, while banks helped the S&P 500 and the Dow reverse small losses.

Investors are looking to the upcoming corporate earnings season to justify the record levels Wall Street has surged to in a rally sparked by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win on Nov. 8.

But, the rally has stalled of late given the lofty valuations and as investors now wait to see if Trump can deliver on his promises of fiscal stimulus. He is due to hold a news conference on Wednesday, his first since his election.

"We've shifted from that exuberance post the election and the rotation into some of the sectors and now we are entering a wait-and-see mode with earnings knocking at the front door," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in News York.

"Earnings may be the pivot to move things higher."

S&P 500 companies look unlikely to disappoint.

They are set to post their strongest quarterly growth in three years, with earnings estimated to have risen 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 11:03 a.m. ET (1603 GMT), the Dow was up 26.76 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 19,914.14, resuming its march to the 20,000-point mark.

The S&P 500 was up 3.87 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,272.77. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.34 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,546.16, easing from a life high of 5,553.69.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by gains of 0.69 per cent in industrials. But the financials' 0.66 per cent jump gave the biggest boost.

Big U.S. banks will kick off the earnings season, with JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo scheduled to report on Friday. Bank of America and Wells Fargo were up about 1 per cent.

However, Goldman Sachs was down 0.6 percent after Citigroup rating cut due to lofty valuations.

Healthcare stocks, up 0.44 per cent, and biotechs , up 0.5 per cent, were up for the sixth straight session.

Illumina surged 16 per cent to $163.64 after the diagnostics company gave a strong quarterly forecast and launched a new product.

Valeant rose 7.7 per cent following a deal to sell certain businesses and brands for about $2.12 billion, a move that it would help it lower its more than $30 billion debt.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,808 to 956. On the Nasdaq, 1,690 issues rose and 938 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 15 new lows.

