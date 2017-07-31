TSX rises, lifted by banks, energy stocks

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher bond yields supported its biggest banks and insurers and its base metal miners got a boost from copper prices hitting their highest in two years.

Meanwhile, Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) rose 2.6 per cent to $10.87 after activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management threatened a proxy war at the Canadian retailer if it did not take steps to "enhance shareholder value."

At 10:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.89 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,162.54.

It is on track for a 0.2 per cent slip on the month.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.4 per cent, as the yield on Canadian 10-year bonds hit its highest since late 2014, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) adding 1.1 per cent to $25.73.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase the net interest margins of banks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent, even as several gold miners weighed.

Copper prices were at a two-year peak, boosted by a Chinese government-led infrastructure push that kept construction humming in the world's second-largest economy.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd (FM.TO)added 3 per cent to $13.86 and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) rose 1.9 per cent to $26.87.

Gold miners were more mixed, however, with several slipping even as the price of bullion hit its highest in nearly seven weeks on a struggling U.S. dollar.

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO) fell 6.8 per cent to $2.61, hitting its lowest since 2005, as several analysts cut their recommendations and price targets on the stock following disappointing earnings on Friday.

B2Gold Corp fell (BTO.TO) 4.8 per cent to $3.20.

NexGen Energy (NXE.TO) jumped 6.9 per cent to $3.25 after the uranium explorer reported the results of an initial economic assessment of its Arrow deposit in Saskatchewan.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, with Encana Corp (ECA.TO) down 1.7 per cent at $12.42 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) off 0.6 per cent at $38.28.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners.