TSX rises on CP, Cameco interest; U.S. stocks flat ahead of Trump inauguration

Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.

At 10:38 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.77 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,444.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), which rose 4.6 per cent to $201.40 a day after saying its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.

The industrials group rose 1 per cent overall.

Uranium producer Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) bounced 7.9 per cent higher to $15.53 after a nearly 17-per cent fall on Wednesday after a profit warning.

Oil rallied from a one-week low as the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers took effect.

The index's energy group, which also includes Cameco, climbed 0.4 per cent.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (MST_u.TO) advanced 9.5 per cent to $21.52 after a unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy the REIT in a deal valued at about US$2.85 billion.

The heavyweight energy and financial groups were barely higher, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

Gold miners fell as gold steadied after its biggest fall in more than a month in the previous session on Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's indication that the U.S. central bank would press ahead with interest rate increases.

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) lost 1.6 per cent to $19.92.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three gainers for every two decliners.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with non-residents buying a net $7.24 billion worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

In a separate report, the statistics agency said Canadian manufacturing sales rebounded in November, jumping by 1.5 per cent from October on increases in the primary metal, petroleum and coal industries.

U.S. stocks, meanwhile, were flat on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.

After having driven Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally, investors are on the sidelines as they await Trump's inaugural speech to get a steer on his policies.

Markets are also eyeing a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

"Investors' concerns on Trump delivering his campaign promises is probably the real 'Fear Factor'," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

With the fourth-quarter earnings season picking up pace, Dow components IBM and American Express, scheduled to report results after market close, will be in focus.

In an appearance on Wednesday, Yellen said the U.S. economy was getting closer to running on its own, but soothed some nerves by adding that it made sense to raise interest rates gradually.

Yellen is expected to speak on monetary policy at Stanford University at 8 p.m. ET.

Investors have been worried that Trump's pro-growth policy proposals may boost inflation, forcing the central bank to increase the pace of rate hikes.

Yellen's comments on Wednesday indicated that the plan to raise rates three times this year is not "farfetched", Cardillo said.

At 9:37 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.34 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 19,814.06 - snapping a four-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 was up 1.8 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,273.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.46 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 5,567.11.

A report on jobless claims showed that 234,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far fewer than 254,000 that economists expected.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.82 per cent rise in industrials. The sector also powered the Dow.

Railroad provider CSX Corp (CSX.O) jumped more than 17 per cent after a source said former Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up CSX.

Union Pacific (UNP.N) was up 4 per cent at US$107.93 after the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit.

Netflix (NFLX.O) gave the biggest bump to the Nasdaq, rising 6.2 per cent after the streaming video provider said it added far more subscribers in its latest quarter than what was expected.

Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 3.5 per cent after Panasonic said it aimed to extend its partnership with the electric carmaker into self-driving technology.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,311 to 1,241. On the Nasdaq, 1,152 issues rose and 1,029 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and six new lows.