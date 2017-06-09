TSX rises on financials, energy; Dow gives back ground after hitting all-time high

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

Higher rates help reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The country's major banks were some of the most influential movers on the index. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rose 1.4 per cent to $95.28, while the overall financials group gained one per cent. The group also rose sharply on Thursday.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group (HCG.TO) rose 7.8 per cent to $11.74 after a media report that it has attracted private equity bids.

The report helped to boost confidence in financials, said Manash Goswami, senior vice president at First Asset ETFs.

Energy shares climbed nearly two per cent after a pipeline stoppage in Nigeria helped oil prices pare some of this week's losses. U.S. crude oil futures settled 19 cents US at US$45.83 a barrel.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO) advanced 4.9 per cent to $12.63 after the oil and gas producer said it would sell its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for US$735 million.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.12 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,473.21.

Just three of the index's 10 main groups rose.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals, miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent as gold fell on a strong U.S. dollar.

Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO) slumped 10.6 per cent to $55.00 after the company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that missed analysts estimates, while the overall technology group fell 1.4 per cent.

Losses for the sector came as U.S. technology stocks sold off sharply.

Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) slumped 10.5 per cent to $8.61 after the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue detailed a major restructuring plan that will cut 2,000 jobs.

Shares of Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) also fell heavily, ending down 7.1 per cent at $2.37. The U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against new jets from the company.

U.S. MARKETS

Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.

The technology sector, which had soared this year and led the market's rally, dropped 2.7 per cent, pulling back from steeper declines in the session.

Countering those losses was strength in financials and energy, two groups that have lagged the broader rally this year. Energy gained 2.5 per cent and financials rose 1.9 per cent.

"It is a rotation today and it is out of tech into some of the other sectors," said Mark Kepner, managing director of sales and trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.85 points, or 1.8 per cent, to end at 6,207.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.44 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 21,271.97, while the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,431.77.

Apple (AAPL.O) shares fell 3.9 per cent and were the biggest weight on the three major indexes, after a report that upcoming iPhones launched will use modem chips with slower download speeds than some rival smartphones.

Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) ended down more than three per cent, Microsoft (MSFT.O) fell 2.3 per cent, while chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) closed down 6.5 per cent at US$149.60 after Citron Research said the stock could trade back to US$130.

Kepner said the combination of the comments on Nvidia and a cautious Goldman Sachs report about tech stocks was leading to a "little air coming out of the balloon."

Shares of software company Cloudera (CLDR.N) also tumbled 15.6 per cent after its earnings report.

“Tech has been on a tear for a very, very long ... time," said John Praveen, managing director for Prudential International Investments Advisers in Newark, New Jersey, adding that investors may be using the earnings report as "an excuse to take some profits."

Investors were also digesting major political and economic events this week in the United States and Europe.

U.S. stocks had started the session strong after the results of the U.K. election, where British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority.

Investors also viewed former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Thursday as not disruptive to the stock market.

Market watchers were concerned the result of the Congressional hearing could have derailed President Donald Trump's plans for lower taxes, fiscal spending and looser regulations, which have helped drive the S&P 500 up 13.7 per cent since his election.

Focus was turning to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, when the U.S. central bank is overwhelmingly expected to raise interest rates.

"Markets are probably expecting that the Fed will raise rates, but they will be very gradual in removing monetary accommodation," Praveen said.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 8.7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.7 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.