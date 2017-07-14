TSX rises on gold miners, energy stocks

What you need to know before the opening bell: July 14, 2017

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as gold stocks, burnished by stronger gold prices, and energy firms, helped lead the market.

Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) was the most influential mover on the index, rising 1.9 per cent to $20.36. Late on Thursday, a union representing workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Barick and Antofagasta Plc, said talks would resume after voting to strike earlier this week.

Goldcorp (G.TO) advanced 1.9 per cent to $16.69.

The U.S. dollar fell and bolstered the price of gold, which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks, following weak U.S. inflation and retail sales data. Gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,226.7 an ounce.

The materials group, which encompasses miners and fertilizer producers, added 0.9 per cent.

The energy group was up 0.5 per cent on the back of firmer oil prices, which gained on signs of greater demand. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent to US$46.61 a barrel.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO) added 1.2 per cent to $11.90.

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 29.61 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,164.61, after a brief turn into negative territory. Six of the 10 main index groups rose.

Tempering gains was a 0.1 per cent loss by the influential financials group, weighed by small dips among Canada's biggest banks.

Consumer discretionaries also retreated, sliding 0.1 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 165 to 77, for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the upside.