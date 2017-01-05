TORONTO - Canada's main stock index on Thursday extended a rally that brought it near to an all-time high, as resource stocks rose with higher commodity prices and financial shares pushed higher.

The most influential movers on the index included two of the world's largest gold producers, with Barrick Gold jumping 5 per cent to $22.90 and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) up 3.3 per cent to $19.63 as gold prices touched their highest in four weeks. A slew of smaller gold miners also gained.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9 per cent.

The energy group climbed 0.2 per cent as oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia started talks with customers about a reduction in crude sales to support a plan by OPEC to lower global supply.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd advanced 3.3 per cent to $2.52 after it raised its 2017 capital budget and upped its production forecast.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) rising 0.5 per cent to $93.33 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.5 per cent to $67.97.

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 85.96 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 15,602.71.

It was within striking distance of its all-time high of 15,685.13, which was hit in September 2014.

The value of Canadian equity issues rose to an all-time high in 2016, driven by large deals in the energy and mining sectors, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 per cent to US$53.86 a barrel, while Brent added 1.1 per cent to US$57.06.

Gold futures rose 1 per cent to $1,175.9 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.5 per cent to $5,615 a ton.

Canadian producer prices increased by 0.3 percent in November from October on higher costs for vehicles and primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said. <ECONCA>