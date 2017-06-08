TSX rises on the back of financials, Valeant

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains for banking stocks after the Bank of Canada said it considers the system robust and a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it announced an asset sale.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> unofficially closed up 50.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 15,423.09. The heavyweight financials sector rose 1 per cent and Valeant (VRX.TO) ended up 9.4 percent.

More to come.