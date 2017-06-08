{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    Jun 8, 2017

    TSX rises on the back of financials, Valeant

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: June 8, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains for banking stocks after the Bank of Canada said it considers the system robust and a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it announced an asset sale.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> unofficially closed up 50.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 15,423.09. The heavyweight financials sector rose 1 per cent and Valeant (VRX.TO) ended up 9.4 percent.

    More to come.