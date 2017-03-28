TSX rises to 11-day high as oil, financials gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to an 11-day high as oil prices rallied and the heavyweight energy and financial groups gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.25 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 15,598.40, as of 12:05 p.m. ET.

The financial services, energy and industrial sectors led the gains for the index.

The TSX Canadian Energy Index was up 1.62 per cent to 199.72 as of 12:13 p.m. ET. By the same time the Financials index had risen 0.81 per cent to 290.93 with the Industrials Index up 0.96 per cent to 210.99.

The five most influential contributors to the index were Royal Bank (RY.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), TD Bank (TD.TO), Enbridge (ENB.TO) and Goldcorp (G.TO).

Financials gained as data showed that U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest since December 2000. That boosted the shares of U.S. banks and helped to stall the recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

Goldcorp announced a spate of acquisitions earlier in the day, strengthening the company's position in Chile.

Gold itself was down $2.10 by mid-day, hitting US$1,256.70..

The index has rebounded more than 2 per cent from a three-month low last week at 15,241.55, helped by Canada's government holding off from increased taxes on investors in its budget.

A severe disruption to Libyan oil supplies and comments from officials suggesting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could extend its production cuts deal to the end of the year boosted oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent at US$48.28 a barrel.

The yield on the Canadian government 10-year benchmark bond was unchanged at 1.606 per cent, breaking a downward trend since mid-March.

A rise in bond yields would reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

- with files from Reuters