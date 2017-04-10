TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.

The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.2 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.6 per cent to US$45.33 and Encana Corp up 2.2 per cent at $15.89, as a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield and political tensions in the Middle East supported prices.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.93 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,683.06.

Five of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The stock market operator, TMX Group Ltd, rose 0.5 per cent to $70.96 after China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with the company to expedite cross-border investments.

Financial stocks were barely higher overall, as data showed housing starts jumped far more than expected in March.

Toronto-Dominion Bank gained 0.3 per cent to $66.42 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.4 per cent to $23.40.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent, as gold prices slipped from a five-month high on a stronger U.S. dollar, demand concerns weighed on copper, and other industrial metals also fell.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd lost 0.9 per cent to $59.26 and Goldcorp Inc declined 0.6 per cent to $19.65.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc slid 7.7 per cent to $39.58 after a bank cut its rating on the stock.