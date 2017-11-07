What you need to know before the opening bell: Nov. 7, 2017

Canada's main stock index was poised to open flat on Tuesday, following a strong run a day earlier that pushed the index near an all-time high.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index bounced higher to within points of a fresh record on Monday as a 3 per cent surge in crude prices sent energy companies rallying, while higher bullion prices helped gold miners shine .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 per cent.