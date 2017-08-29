TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell sharply shortly after the open, tracking global markets roiled by fresh tensions over North Korea after it fired a missile over northern Japan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 90.85 points, or 0.6 percent, to 14,961.18.

Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were lower, with materials among the few gainer as gold miners benefited from safe-haven gold.