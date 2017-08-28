TSX slides on North Korea, gold miners shine on flight to safety

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday in tandem with global markets rattled by fresh tensions over North Korea after the reclusive state fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan into the sea.

The test is one of the most provocative ever from North Korea and came as U.S. and South Korean forces conduct annual military drills in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table" after the missile test.

Canada's top banks had the biggest impact on the index's declines, with Bank of Montreal <BMO.TO> sliding 2.0 percent to C$90.56, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) declining 0.6 per cent to $76.73. The retreat came even as both banks reported third- quarter profit that beat forecasts.

The overall financial services sector gave up 0.7 per cent.

Energy stocks were also a big drag on the index, falling 0.8 per cent, hurt by lower oil prices which extended Monday's declines on concerns over rising crude inventories due to the fallout from Harvey, a hurricane downgraded to a tropical storm.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was down 1.1 per cent to US$49.33, while Encana Corp (ECA.TO) was down 1.3 per cent to $11.12.

Thirteen percent of U.S. refining capacity was shut down after Harvey tore through the heart of the country's petroleum industry.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.0 per cent to US$46.12 a barrel.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell 62.34 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 14,989.69.

Of the index's 10 main groups, materials and healthcare were the only sectors that made gains.

The materials sector rose 0.7 per cent, helped by gold mining stocks that benefited from investors fleeing riskier assets toward safe-haven bullion, which jumped to its highest level since November.

Gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to $1,323.8 an ounce.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) increased 2.5 per cent to $63.56, and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) was up 1.0 per cent to $22.26.

Prometic Life Sciences (PLI.TO) was another bright spot, soaring 23.3 per cent to $1.48 after it said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy.

Overall, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 152 to 88, for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the downside.