TSX slightly up as miners, materials gain

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as mining shares tracked metal prices higher, while shares of energy companies gained as oil prices edged up.

The most influential movers on the index included First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO), which rose 4.9 per cent to $13.19, and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), which advanced 3.2 per cent to $8.15.

Both miners produce copper, nickel and zinc. Copper prices hit their highest since early March on the back of better-than-expected economic data from top consumer China and a weaker U.S. dollar, while nickel and zinc also gained.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5 per cent.

Gold miners also rose as the price of the precious metal climbed.

Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO) rose 5 per cent to $17.76 (US$14.05), after the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of US$14.25 per share in cash from The Washington Companies, valuing it at US$1.2 billion.

The energy group added 0.6 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) up 0.8 per cent to $37.36 and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) rising 1.4 per cent to $9.39.

Oil prices edged up on Monday after data showed fewer drilling rigs were added in the United States last week, helping ease concerns that surging shale supply will undermine OPEC-led production cuts.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 15,195.95.

Advancers were outnumbering decliners by 1.4-to-1, although only four of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Industrials fell 0.5 per cent as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) slipped 0.8 per cent to $209.20 and SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $57.20.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) rose 1.7 per cent to $22.19 after saying it would sell its Obagi Medical Products business for US$190 million in cash.

The resale of Canadian homes fell 6.7 per cent in June from May, the largest monthly drop since 2010 and the third-straight monthly decline as sales in Toronto plunged, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.