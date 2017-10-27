{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TSX slips as Cameco losses outweigh Saputo gains

    Pradip Kakoti, Reuters

    Canada's main stock index slipped early on Friday, weighed by banks and Cameco Corp's (CCO.TO) disappointing earnings and outlook, while gold miners gained and dairy company Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) rose after agreeing to buy an Australian milk producer.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.96 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,886.67. It is on track for a 0.2 percent gain on the week.