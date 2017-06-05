TSX slips as financials weighed down by Toronto housing data

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto's overheated housing market, while a rebound in energy stocks tempered some losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 32.97 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,409.78, after sliding as much as 97.81 points to 15,344.94 in early trading and then briefly turning positive.

Eight of the index's 10 key sectors finished lower.

"Buyers are a little reticent to do anything, so they're letting things drift," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

Financial services stocks, which also briefly swung into positive territory, eased 0.2 per cent. Individual stock moves were modest, but the group accounts for a third of the entire index.

The latest housing data for Toronto showed that while prices continued to rise, the pace slowed, with sales falling significantly and new listings surging as sellers looked to cash in and buyers moved to the sidelines under new housing rules aimed at cooling demand.

Financial stocks have see-sawed in recent weeks as investors wavered between robust earnings from Canada's biggest banks and encouraging signs of economic growth, and housing market concerns.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, with Agnico Eagle (AEM.TO) falling 1.7 per cent to $64.85 despite higher gold prices.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares (OR.TO) was a bright spot in the sector, soaring 13.5 per cent to $16.35 after the company announced it will buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine for $1.13 billion.

Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO), which jumped as much as 13.7 per cent in early trading, ended off 0.9 per cent at $2.10. The company said its liquidity position was likely to be over US$100 million by mid-2018 days after short seller Muddy Waters said the miner would run out of cash by next year.

Energy stocks, which swung back and forth through the session, finished 0.1 per cent higher, with Canadian Natural resources (CNQ.TO) up 0.7 per cent to $39.23.

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, along with several other countries in the region, cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of undermining regional stability.

"People were confused this morning with the Qatar situation and what effect that would have," said Michael. "Oil wasn't sure which way to go."

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 155 to 91, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the downside.

U.S. MARKETS

Stocks dipped on Wall Street on Monday as a drop in Apple (AAPL.O) partly offset gains in energy and financial stocks, some of the market's worst-performing sectors so far this year.

Energy, the worst-performing S&P 500 sector so far in 2017, and banks, widely underperforming the benchmark year-to-date, attracted bids despite a drop in crude prices and a yield curve that is near its flattest in eight months.

Banks are expected to perform better in a steepening-yield curve environment, in which bonds with longer maturities need higher rates to attract investors.

Monday's data showed services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled. Together with an April fall in orders for manufactured goods and worker productivity unchanged in the first quarter, data suggest limited scope for faster economic growth.

Despite the softening economic numbers, traders still bet the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting. Reuters data points to a 93.6-percent chance of a quarter-point hike.

With the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield near its lowest in seven months, traders are looking for an upward spike and looking at which sectors could benefit from higher rates, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"With people starting to bottom-fish the 10-year [yield], you bet on financials," he said.

Utilities, expected to underperform as yields rise, fell 0.48 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.25 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 21,184.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.97 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,436.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,295.68.

Energy stocks rose despite a decline in crude prices. Oil fell on concerns that Saudi Arabia cutting off ties with Qatar over its alleged support of extremist views inside Islam could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production.

The S&P 500 energy sector rose 0.2 per cent after falling 4.3 per cent over the previous two weeks.

Traders are keeping an eye on other political developments coming up including a British election, testimony from former FBI director James Comey regarding the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia, and the French legislative vote.

U.K. opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.

Apple shares fell 1.0 per cent to US$153.93 as the iPhone maker unveiled products and services in its annual developers conference.

Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) A-class shares edged above the US$1,000 mark for the first time and were among the biggest boosts to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) shares fell 4.7 per cent to US$52.36 after an underwhelming presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting in Chicago over the weekend.

Herbalife (HLF.N) was down 6.7 per cent to US$68.99 after the nutritional supplement maker lowered its sales outlook for the current quarter a month after a rosy guidance followed results.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.83-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was about 5.52 billion shares, among the lowest of the year, below the 6.6 billion average over the last 20 trading days.