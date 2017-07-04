TSX slips as gold miners weigh, energy stocks gain

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as precious metal miners led a retreat that was limited by gains for shares of some energy names.

The most influential movers on the index included major gold miners Barrick Gold Corp, which fell 1.8 per cent to $20.25, and Goldcorp, which lost 2.2 per cent to $16.36.

The slips among bullion producers came despite the precious metal getting a bump from safe-haven buying after a North Korean missile launch.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent, with First Majestic Silver Corp down 5.2 per cent to $10.20.

Two major fertilizer producers gained, with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan up 1.3 per cent at $21.42 and Agrium Inc adding 1.3 per cent to $119.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.5 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 15,124.69.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with declining issues outnumbering advancers at a 2.20-to-1 ratio.

The Canadian market was closed for a public holiday on Monday, while U.S. indices are closed Tuesday.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent, as crude prices inched higher to add to eight days of gains.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc rose 0.7 per cent to C$52.04 and Cenovus Energy Inc added 1.2 per cent to C$9.67.

The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent, as Brookfield Asset Management lost 1.2 per cent to $50.27. The company on Monday placed a formal bid for control of a Brazilian renewable energy company, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Some of the country's biggest banks notched small gains, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 0.4 per cent to $105.78 and Bank of Montreal adding 0.2 per cent to $95.41.

They have risen recently as the Bank of Canada has taken a more hawkish stance and investors have bet on rate hikes coming sooner than previously anticipated.

In an interview with a German newspaper published on Tuesday, the central bank's governor, Stephen Poloz, said inflation in Canada should be well into an uptrend by the first half of 2018 and policy normalization must begin before price growth hits its target.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 0.4 per cent to $104.81 after one of its trains derailed and spilled about 20,000 gallons of crude oil in Illinois.