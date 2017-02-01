Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday as nuclear producer Cameco Corp sunk on news of a scrapped contract and gold miners pulled back ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The move extended a retreat that saw the index notch its lowest close this year on Tuesday, although gains for insurers helped offset the decline.

Cameco fell 11.4 per cent to $14.68 after Tokyo Electric Power, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, scrapped a uranium supply contract worth about $1.3 billion.

At 10:44 a.m. ET (1544 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,354.39.

While nine of its 10 main sectors were lower, decliners were only outnumbering advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall.

Goldcorp Inc fell 1.2 per cent to C$20.78 and Kinross Gold Corp declined 2 per cent to $4.97 as gold retreated ahead of the Fed's statement, due at 2 p.m. ET.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady while signaling it still plans a number of hikes this year.

Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, while the resulting rise in bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The most influential gainers on the Toronto index included some of its biggest insurers, with Manulife Financial Corp up 1.1 per cent to $25.22.

The energy group slipped 0.2 per cent after a strong start to the session, as a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed oil price gains on signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

Enerplus Corp rose 3.5 per cent to $12, adding to Tuesday's gains after announcing an increase to its capital budget for 2017.

BCE Inc slipped 0.5 per cent to $58.39. The telecom company's Bell Media unit said on Tuesday it is reducing its radio and television industry workforce in more than two dozen locations across the country by an unspecified number.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 per cent to US$53.18 a barrel, while Brent added 0.9 per cent to $56.08.

Gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to $1,198.1 an ounce, while copper prices slipped 0.5 per cent to $5,962 a tonne.

The Canadian manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in over two years in January as new orders and production volumes picked up, data showed on Wednesday.

WALL STREET BOOSTED BY APPLE

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as Apple fueled a rally in technology stocks, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Apple's shares were up 5.1 per cent at $127.40 after the company's earnings and iPhone sales blew past expectations in the latest quarter.

The stock was the top boost to all the three main indexes and added 40 points to the Dow's 90-point rise.

"With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of investors back on company fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

While Apple opened at its highest level since July 2015, shares of other technology heavyweights also jumped. Facebook , which is expected to report after markets close, was up 1.1 per cent. Alphabet and Nvidia also rose.

Investors are closely tracking quarterly earnings to support valuations, especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to record highs.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office as the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic policies.

Investors will parse the Fed's policy statement, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), for any changes following a string of strong economic data.

Sentiment was also boosted by a report that showed U.S. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, the most in seven months, pointing to sustained strength in the labor market. The report acts as a precursor to the more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.

At 9:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.74 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 19,964.83, the S&P 500 was up 9.88 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,288.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.14 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 5,660.93.

Trump's comments and decisions are also in investors' crosshairs, especially after he placed curbs on travel to the United States, a move that unleashed uncertainty on Wall Street and declines in the past few days.

"Trump is a wild card and someone who can say something at any given time and drive the markets into short-term disarray," Bakhos said.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with technology's 0.88 per cent gain giving the biggest boost to the broader index, followed by financials.

Apple's influence extended to other parts of the technology industry. Apple suppliers Cirrus Logic rose 3.8 per cent and Skyworks Solutions was up 2.6 per cent.

Oneok Partners jumped 31 per cent to $56.57 after biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,900 to 725. On the Nasdaq, 1,652 issues rose and 590 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and five new lows.