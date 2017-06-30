What you need to know before the opening bell: June 30, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of monthly gross domestic product data.

Canada's economy is forecast to have grown by 0.2 per cent in April and markets will look for signals that strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Monthly producer prices are expected to rise 0.3 per cent in May compared to a 0.6 per cent rise in April.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 per cent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat as investors turned cautious in response to a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada and as they position their portfolios for the end of the quarter.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 per cent.