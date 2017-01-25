TSX TOPS RECORD CLOSE; DOW HITS 20,000 MARK

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, and Canada's main stock index hit a record high, hiting 15,657.63 points.

The TSX Composite Index's record was led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.

Gold miners held the Canadian index back, as investors shunned bullion, typically seen as a safe haven.

At 10:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 53.68 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,664.37, within striking distance of its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.

The most influential gainers on the index included some of its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 per cent to $94.16 and Manulife Financial Corp advancing 1.4 per cent to $25.35.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.8 per cent.

TransCanada Corp rose 1.3 per cent to $65.05, adding to an all-time high the stock hit on Tuesday, when Trump signed an executive order putting its Keystone XL pipeline back into play.

The energy group climbed 0.5 per cent, even as oil prices slipped on signs that growing U.S. shale production would reduce the impact of cuts by OPEC and other major exporters.

The Keystone pipeline would help Canadian oil sands producers tap the world's largest refining market for their oil and boost the price they get for their crude.

Shares in Canadian National Railway Co dipped 1.4 per cent to $92.46, as the country's largest railway company reported earnings that beat expectations but pointed to moderate volume growth in 2017.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent, as a string of gold miners weighed as gold prices fell with Trump trade revival.

Barrick Gold Corp, which said its gold and copper production fell in 2016, declined 1.3 per cent to $23.54.

Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rose, with five advancers for every two decliners. Fifteen stocks were posting new 52-week highs.

DOW HITS 20,000

The Dow's rally was reignited by Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

The S&P 500 index showed 51 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 96 new highs and five new lows.

MOST INFLUENTIAL TSX STOCKS SINCE U.S. ELECTION COMPANY POINTS CONTRIBUTED Royal Bank of Canada ( RY.TO ) 120.9 Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) 107.7 Manulife Financial ( MFC.TO ) 89.2

TOP TSX GAINERS SINCE U.S. ELECTION COMPANY PERCENTAGE GAIN Ivanhoe Mines ( IVN.TO ) 91.2% Canadian Energy Services ( CEU.TO ) 56.4% Cameco ( CCO.TO ) 51.7%

TOP TSX LAGGARDS SINCE U.S. ELECTION COMPANY PERCENTAGE LOSS Hudson's Bay Co. ( HBC.TO ) 33.90% Prometric Life Sciences ( PLI.TO ) 20.30% Guyana Goldfields ( GUY.TO ) 19.90%

But the venerable index had stalled recently, dropping modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked for clarity on the administration's new policies.

"A seminal moment. It is just a number but it is a big number, it is certainly a flashy number," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

"There is a real belief that Trump is real, he has been extremely active these first couple of days of the presidency and a change may happen faster than people had thought."

If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the 42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.

The 24 trading days between 10,000 and 11,000 from March 29 to May 3 of 1999 was the fastest.

The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.

The move since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000 for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for about 20 per cent of the gain.

The two banks have benefited as investors bet that Trump's expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise in interest rates.

On Wednesday, Boeing rose 2.3 per cent after its earnings and Goldman Sachs was up 0.7 percent, helping to push the index over the top.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Dow was up 97.59 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 20,010.3, the S&P 500 was up 10.33 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 2,290.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.17 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,639.13.

