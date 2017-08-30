TSX touches 2-week high as National Bank leads gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index touched a more than two-week high on Wednesday, with broad gains led in part by National Bank of Canada after its quarterly results beat forecasts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 50.43 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,133.13.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

