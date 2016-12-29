TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as stocks rallied broadly in light holiday trading, at one point touching its highest level since April 2015.

Gold mining stocks were the most influential movers on the index, helped in part by higher bullion prices. Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $1,146 an ounce.

Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) rose 4.9 per cent to $21.72, Silver Wheaton Corp (SLW.TO) advanced 6.3 per cent to $26.64, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) climbed 5.3 per cent to $57.81. The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2 per cent.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 59.74 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 15,420.84.

The index touched 15,430.39, its best performance since April 27, 2015, when the index reached 15,456.35.

Nine of the index's main groups gained ground.TSX touches highest level since April 2015

Suncor Energy was also a top index mover, rising 0.8 percent to C$44.45. It helped offset losses among other energy companies, keeping the energy group flat. Cenovus Energy <CVE.TO> eased 0.7 per cent to $20.36, and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) dipped 0.3 per cent to $43.52.

The heavily weighted financials group gained 0.1 percent, while industrials, home to Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), among others, rose 0.2 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 174 to 67, for a 2.60-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Meanwhile. strong economic data and gains in healthcare stocks propped up Wall Street on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 suffered its biggest fall in two months.

A report showed the number of Americans applying for jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 265,000 last week, indicating sustained strength in the labour market.

U.S. equities had been enjoying a rally since the presidential election in November on bets that Donald Trump would introduce tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending that would spur economic growth.

The near two-month rally has seen the three main Wall Street indexes rack up double-digit percentage gains, but has left some market participants nervous about a potential correction.

The S&P 500 index suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop on Wednesday, following weak housing data and losses in the technology sector. The triple-digit loss on the Dow pulled it further away from its march towards 20,000.

At 9:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.26 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 19,867.94

The S&P 500 was up 3.98 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,253.9.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.93 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,449.49.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains in industrials and utilities.

Nvidia's shares fell 2.5 per cent to US$106.31, a day after short-seller Citron Research tweeted that the chipmaker's stock could fall to US$90 in 2017.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia's rival, were off 0.7 per cent.

Cempra dropped 50 per cent to US$2.98 after the drug developer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its antibiotic treatment for pneumonia.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,920 to 635. On the Nasdaq, 1,582 issues rose and 624 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 11 new lows.