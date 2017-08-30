TSX touches more than 2-week high as National Bank leads gains

Canada's main stock index touched a more than two-week high on Wednesday, bolstered in part by National Bank of Canada and upbeat sentiment about Canadian economic growth.

National Bank (NA.TO), the latest Canadian bank to report better-than-forecast quarterly results, was one of the biggest positive drivers of the index. Shares rose 3.4 per cent to $57.29. The overall financials group added 0.3 per cent.

"Generally the theme is [banks] beat on revenue, they have impressive efficiency gains, they're well capitalized," said Paul Gardner, partner & portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

"And if you're telling me rates are going up eventually in Canada, that's a tailwind, not a headwind ... Everything's in place to create a good environment for banks."

A batch of robust economic data for the second quarter has set expectations that Canada's gross domestic product data, due on Thursday, will show a 3.7 per cent rise. Markets have almost fully priced in an October interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 50.43 points, or 0.33 per cent, to finish at 15,133.13. It touched 15,174.14 during the session, its strongest level since mid-August.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six were positive.

"Banks are cheap, yield plays are cheap ... Canada's on sale," said Gardner, adding that Canadian equities should outperform U.S. equity markets over the next three to four months.

Industrials gained 1 per cent as Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) climbed 1.2 per cent to $100.64 and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) rose 1.1 per cent to $194.55.

CAE Inc (CAE.TO), which provides training for the aviation, defense and healthcare industries, rallied 3.3 per cent to $20.63 after Bank of Montreal raised its rating on the company to outperform from market perform.

Technology stocks added 1.3 per cent, with Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) jumping 4.7 per cent to $136.82.

Oil and gas companies retreated 0.2 per cent in a volatile session as lower oil prices weighed. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) fell 1.6 per cent to $38.36.

Crude remained under pressure as historic flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut more than 20 per cent of U.S. refining capacity.

Prometic Life Sciences (PLI.TO) jumped another 9.3 per cent to $1.64, extending the previous session's 25 per cent surge after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy.

The health care group rose 2.0 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 164 to 80, for a 2.05-to-1 ratio on the upside.