TSX touches session lows as BoC raises rates

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index moved lower as investors digested the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate to 0.75 per cent.

Though still positive for the day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index moved off its intraday highs after Stephen Poloz announced the central bank's move upwards. The index was at 15,180.23, up 31.09 points as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

The index reached an intraday high of 15,296.75 minutes prior to the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement.

The loonie was trading broke 78 cents, spiking in the aftermath of the rate increase.

The August crude contract was up 72 cents to US$45.76 and August gold was up $5.80 at US$1,219.40 an ounce shortly after 12 p.m. ET.