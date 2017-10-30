TSX trades above 16,000 as Canopy Growth surges

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index touched a fresh record on Monday, breaking above 16,000 points for the first time in the process, as energy shares rallied and cannabis producer Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) soared.

Canopy Growth was up 13.6 per cent to $14.53 after surging as much as 22.9 per cent on news that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc bought a nearly 10 per cent stake in the company.

The overall healthcare group was on track for its biggest gain since June, rising 3.6 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) gave the index its biggest lift, advancing 1.8 per cent to $44.17, while Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) gained 6.3 per cent to $10.03.

U.S. crude prices neared eight-month highs, and benchmark Brent crude held above US$60 a barrel. The overall energy sector rallied 1.4 per cent.

Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) jumped 10.1 per cent to $3.59, extended Friday's gains fueled by a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

At 10:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 70.62 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 16,024.13, touching a fresh record.

The benchmark index broke the last intraday record set in February on Friday and also closed that day at a record high.

Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory.

The financials group added 0.3 per cent. Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN.TO) jumped 7.9 per cent to $10.2.

The materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, advanced 1.0 per cent. Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) rose 1.8 per cent to $17.12.

On the downside, Saputo Inc (SP.TO), which gained on Friday after announcing it was buying Australian diary company Murray Goulburn, gave back some of those advances, falling 3.2 per cent to $45.98 as some analysts cut their ratings on the Canadian dairy producer.

Consumer staples was the only sector that retreated, sliding 0.5 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 197 to 47, for a 4.19-to-1 ratio on the upside.