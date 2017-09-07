TSX turns negative as discretionary stocks can't stem broader decline

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Thursday as strong gains in consumer discretionary stocks failed to offset broader declines in key sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 18.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,041.70.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

More to come.