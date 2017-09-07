1h ago
TSX turns negative as discretionary stocks can't stem broader decline
Reuters
BNN's mid-morning market update: September 7, 2017
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Thursday as strong gains in consumer discretionary stocks failed to offset broader declines in key sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 18.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 15,041.70.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
More to come.