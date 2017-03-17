TSX turns negative as financials, consumer shares outweigh commodity gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 per cent as bond yields fell, with insurance companies a particular weight. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) was down 0.9 per cent at $24.28, and Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) lost 0.8 per cent to $37.43.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.38 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,546.03.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners 1.4 to 1.

The TSX is on track for a 0.3 per cent gain on the week.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO). The country's biggest oil and gas producer edged up 0.5 per cent to $41.18.

Two of the biggest Canadian telecom companies also supported the index, with BCE Inc (BCE.TO) advancing 1 per cent to $58.17, and rival Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) adding 1.2 per cent to $57.25.

The energy group was flat overall, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was barely lower.

Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO) jumped 9.3 per cent to $12.86 after providing a 2018 outlook late on Thursday.

Oil prices firmed on Friday after trading in a narrow range all week, while gold also rose.

Canada Goose (GOOS.TO) advanced 8.2 per cent to $23.29 the day after it jumped nearly 27 per cent from its initial public offering price of $17 per share.

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly rose in January for the third month in a row, helped by strength in non-durable goods, including petroleum and coal products, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.