TSX turns negative as TD shares drop on sales targets report

Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) falling sharply amid a CBC report of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.

The bank, one of Canada's biggest, was last down 2.7 per cent at $67.97, after CBC said hundreds of current and former TD employees had responded with corroboration of an earlier report about the bank's tactics.

"I would assume that if these allegations are true then it's going to become a bigger story and you're going to see the regulators and the government take a look at TD is going to be dragged through the mud," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

“The environment described in the media report is very much at odds with how we run our business, and we don't recognize it from our own perspective, experience or assessments,” wrote TD spokesperson Alison Ford in an email to BNN. “To uphold our commitment to doing the right thing, we have procedures in place designed to monitor sales practices and to detect any issues if they do arise. While we are confident our organization does not encourage or permit the type of behaviour [described in the CBC report], if we became aware of such instances occurring, it would be unacceptable to us.”

Ford declined to comment on whether any TD employees have been fired as a result of the allegations.

The financials group slipped 0.9 per cent, despite some of its biggest members moving higher as solid domestic jobs data broadly boosted bond yields.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, as oil prices fell further after sharp losses in the past two sessions. Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.6 per cent to $42.61 after jumping sharply on Thursday's news the company would buy significant oil sands assets from Royal Dutch Shell.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 35.86 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,460.98.

Of the index's 10 main groups, just financials and energy were in negative territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent, as Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) rose 0.5 per cent to $24.01 and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO) jumped 8.1 per cent to $4.095.

Gold recovered from a five-week low after U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February failed to meet lofty expectations, while copper rose after six straight sessions of declines as a surge in inventories halted and workers began an indefinite strike at a mine in Peru, raising supply concerns.

Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN.TO) declined 7.7 per cent to $13.055 as several banks downgraded or trimmed their price targets on the company after it reported quarterly earnings.

