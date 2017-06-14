TSX turns negative for the year as oil drops

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.

Aimia Inc (AIM.TO) slumped 6.9 per cent to $1.76 after canceling those payouts with immediate effect and announcing the resignation of three directors.

Air Canada said in May that it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing Aeroplan, which Aimia owns and operates.

The energy group retreated 1.5 per cent as oil prices fell after reports showed global supply was rising and U.S. crude inventories were still increasing.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) fell 1.4 per cent to $40.30, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) lost 1.6 per cent to $38.36.

Canadian crude output will grow by a third to 5.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, the country's main oil lobby group said on Tuesday, raising predictions for the first time in four years.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 per cent to US$46.16 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.6 per cent to US$48.45.

At 2:25 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down down 149.45, or 0.97 per cent at 15,230.30.

There were two decliners for every advancer and eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with the financials group slipping 0.5 per cent and industrials falling 0.3 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent.

Gold miners were among the biggest gainers, as prices for the precious metal rose 1 per cent after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data for May knocked the dollar index to nine-month lows.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) advanced 2.8 per cent to $5.79, while Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) rose 3.8 per cent to $7.45, as gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,276.2 an ounce.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) advanced 1.5 per cent to $77.13. Oppenheimer raised the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons to outperform from perform, according to thefly.com.