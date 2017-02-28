TSX, U.S. stocks dip as investors await Trump's address to Congress

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, its fifth straight declining session, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia weighing after earnings for each failed to impress investors.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 64.27 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,399.24. It gained 0.1 percent in February.  

    More to come.