TSX up as financials climb after U.S. jobs data

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight financial and energy shares as oil rose and investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.

Gains for financials came as the possibility of simpler U.S. bank regulations drove up U.S. bank stocks. Many large Canadian banks have sizable operations in the United States.

Royal Bank of Canada rose 1 per cent to $94.63, while the overall financials group gained nearly 1 per cent.

U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January but a smaller-than-expected increase in wages may reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the near term.

Gold prices rose as a weaker case for near-term interest rate hikes pressured the U.S. dollar, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 per cent to US$53.91 a barrel as investors weighed the possibility of new sanctions on Iran.

The increase in oil prices helped push energy stocks 0.2 per cent higher, with Suncor Energy Inc climbing 1.1 per cent to C$40.95.

At 11:02 a.m. ET (1602 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 96.58 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 15,495.69.

Last week the index came within 11 points of its all-time high at 15,685.13. But it has retreated 0.5 per cent this week, pressured by uncertainty over U.S. trade policy with Canada under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a low key approach to dealing with Trump, seeking to avoid clashes while indirectly signaling the two leaders' differences to a domestic audience.

Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Shares of Hudson's Bay jumped 4.7 per cent to C$10.47.

Industrials rose 0.5 per cent as railroad stocks gained, while the materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Just one of the index's 10 main groups fell, with telecoms dipping 0.1 per cent.

U.S. jobs give equities a jolt The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in January, resulting in a surge in buying interest for equities. We have analysis and commentary from Dan Haugh, president, PTI Securities & Futures.

WALL STREET CLIMBS

Wall Street climbed higher on Friday, lifted by a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data and as financial stocks gained on expectations of simpler bank regulations.

The U.S. Labour Department said 227,000 jobs were created in the public and private sectors in January, as construction and retailers ramped up hiring. Economists had expected 175,000 jobs to be added.

Unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 per cent, still below the 5 per cent level considered to be full employment.

However, average hourly wages grew by only three cents or 0.1 per cent.

"Continued strong job creation is tempered by the renewed sluggishness in wage growth, raising questions once again about the extent to which the functioning of the labor market has evolved," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.

"The sluggish wage growth will make the Fed more cautious about hiking in March."

Chicago Federal Reserve President and voting member Charles Evans said the central bank should raise interest rates gradually even as fiscal policies under President Donald Trump are likely to help push economic growth beyond sustainable levels.

Bank stocks rose as Trump prepared to scale back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which was enacted in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The S&P 500 financial sector rose 1.4 percent, outperforming the gains in the other nine major S&P sectors.

Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were up between 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 88.67 points, or 0.45 percent, at 19,973.58.

The S&P 500 was up 8.1 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,288.95 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.86 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 5,650.06.

Among stocks, Dow component Visa rose 4.2 per cent to $85.75 following quarterly profit and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Amazon.com fell 4 per cent to $805.59 after the world's largest online retailer forecast a surprise dip in operating profit for the current quarter. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 consumer discretionary index.

Apparel and footwear maker Deckers Outdoor dropped 21 per cent to $43.87 after missing quarterly revenue estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,088 to 508. On the Nasdaq, 1,674 issues rose and 532 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and five new lows.