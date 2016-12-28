TSX up as oil prices rise to highest level this year

TORONTO -- After being closed for two days, Toronto's main stock index finished in positive territory Wednesday as oil prices rose to their highest level all year.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 32.95 points at 15,361.10, buoyed by advancing gold, materials and energy stocks.

The Toronto market had been closed on Monday and Tuesday to observe the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The Canadian dollar tumbled 0.11 of a U.S. cent to 73.77 cents US amid a strengthening greenback.

Meanwhile, crude prices continued to climb as the February contract for oil hit a new record for the year, jumping 16 cents to settle at US$54.06 per barrel.

Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at Sun Life Global Investments, said there's still a lot of momentum behind higher oil prices, which are expected to continue their upward trajectory into 2017.

Recently, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to decrease production by 1.2 million barrels a day starting in January. And shortly afterward, non-OPEC members including Russia signed a deal to scale back production by 558,000 barrels a day for six months during the same period.

"All of a sudden, everyone is on the same page. They want to see lower supply and higher oil prices," said Adatia.

"There's not much out there that should see oil prices drop further. There is no meeting coming up, there is no push in inventory that you can see causing a disturbance on oil prices. So you're just seeing the momentum continue on to push oil prices higher up."

He predicts the supply cuts could see crude prices possibly hitting highs of US$60 per barrel by the end of 2017.

Even so, investors should expect some volatility on a day-to-day basis next year, he added.

"Oil prices don't go up in a straight line," Adatia said.

In New York, stock markets finished to the downside with the Dow Jones industrial average falling back 111.36 points to 19,833.68.

The broader S&P 500 dipped 18.96 points to 2,249.92 and the Nasdaq composite declined 48.88 points to 5,438.56, after closing at a record high on Tuesday.

Overseas, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each ended essentially flat. Britain's FTSE 100 posted a record-high close of 7,106.08, a gain of 0.5 per cent.

Commodities were mainly positive. The February gold contract rose $2.10 to US$1,140.90 an ounce, February natural gas gained 13 cents to US$3.90 per mmBTU, and March copper shed a penny at US$2.50 per pound.