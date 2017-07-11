TSX up on resource shares as investors await BoC decision

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of resource companies, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday which could produce the first increase since 2010.

Money markets are nearly fully priced for a rate hike, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

"It sends a clear message to international investors that the Canadian economy is doing fine," said Ian Nakamoto, equity specialist at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier, a division of Raymond James.

"Obviously, the Bank of Canada would not be raising rates if it thought it would cause a downturn in house prices."

Investors have worried that a downturn in the country's housing market, which had been red-hot in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, could weigh on the economy.

Domestic data showed housing starts rose more than expected in June as construction plans in and around Toronto remained strong.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 43.86 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 15,149.14.

It was led by a 1.3-per-cent gain for the energy group as oil prices climbed. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 2.0 per cent to $37.26, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) advanced 1.5 per cent to $37.50.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 64 cents US higher at US$45.04 a barrel on reports showing forecast cuts in U.S. oil production and a decline in European product stockpiles.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 per cent.

Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) gained 0.9 per cent to $20.55 and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) climbed 3.8 per cent to $24.55.

Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,214.2 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 0.9 per cent to US$5,877 a tonne.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose. It included a 0.1-per-cent gain for the financials group, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the index.

Shares of timber producers rose as wildfires in the western province of British Columbia disrupted timber and mining operations and forced thousands from their homes.

Also on the upside, shares of Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) rose 1.4 per cent to $60.15 after TD Securities raised its target to $78 from $75.