Canada's main stock index jumped 1 per cent on Friday in a broad rally led by resources stocks as oil prices pushed higher and other commodity prices also gained and as investors eyed the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Oil prices rose 2 per cent ahead of a weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers that is expected to demonstrate compliance with a global output cut deal.

The index's most influential movers included one of its biggest oil and gas producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), up 1.6 per cent at $41.05. Pipeline companies also gained, with Enbridge (ENB.TO) advancing 1.9 per cent to $57.82 and TransCanada (TRP.TO) up 1.3 percent at $62.72.

Investors hope to get a clearer picture of Trump's likely economic policies when he delivers an inaugural speech later in the day.

Canada sends three quarters of its exports to the United States, and exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential import tax, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.

Meanwhile, his proposed tax and regulatory reforms and higher infrastructure spending could benefit Canadian companies from banks with operations there to industrial and basic materials stocks, which would benefit from faster U.S. economic growth.

The financials group gained 0.9 per cent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) advancing 1.0 percent to $67.26 and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) adding 0.8 per cent to $94.03.

Several lumber companies, the focus of a long-running trade dispute between the two countries, were lower, with Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO) down 2.2 per cent at $44.68.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 161.87 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 15,571.68. All of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with eight gainers for every falling stock.

Fertilizer companies rose, with Potash Corp (POT.TO) up 3.7 percent at C$24.96 and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) advancing 3.2 per cent to $138.98, after a bank sharply increased its price target on a U.S. peer.

Potash demand has been brisk, with Canpotex Ltd, the offshore sales agency for Potash Corp, Agrium and Mosaic Co (MOS.N) sold out for the first quarter, while urea nitrogen prices are strong, according to Scotiabank.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent.

Canada's annual inflation rate rose less than expected in December, while a small retail sales gain in November was also underwhelming compared with economists' forecasts.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose amid gains across sectors.

Trump, a New York businessman and former reality TV star, is scheduled to be sworn in around midday by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington.

Investors will focus on Trump's inaugural speech to get more insight into his economic policies.

"All eyes will be on the content and style of Trump's inauguration speech," Morgan Stanley strategists led by Hans Redeker wrote in a note. "The more 'Presidential' this speech comes across, the better the outcome for markets."

Trump's campaign promises of tax and regulatory reforms and higher infrastructure spending had driven Wall Street to multiple highs post-election. However, the Trump trade has been unraveling in recent weeks as investors wait to see how he will carry out his ambitious plans.

"I would expect an extremely calm day," said Brad Lamensdorf, chief executive officer of Active Alts Inc.

"Usually these type of events are highly publicized so people are very distracted during the day and I wouldn't expect a lot of volatility."

The CBOE Volatility index, or Wall Street "fear gauge," was down nearly 3 per cent.

The dollar index edged up for the third straight session, while a 2 per cent rise in oil prices pushed up energy stocks.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.18 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 19,841.58 and the S&P 500 was up 12.86 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 2,276.55.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 33.45 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,573.53.

Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with technology giving the biggest bump to the broader index. Industrials, which have risen for the past two days, were flat.

A thrush of quarterly earnings reports from Dow components also kept investors busy. Procter & Gamble was the top stock on the S&P and the Dow, rising 2.7 per cent after the consumer products maker reported quarterly sales and profit above expectations.

General Electric was off 1.4 per cent after the industrial conglomerate reported a drop in quarterly revenue.

Merck rose 3.3 per cent to $62.35 after Bristol-Myers said it would not seek accelerated U.S. approval for a combination of its two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer, giving Merck an advantage in the lucrative market. Bristol-Myers' stock was down about 10 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,890 to 670. On the Nasdaq, 1,520 issues rose and 685 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and five new lows. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)