TSX weaker as mining, industrial shares weigh

What you need to know before the opening bell: March 29, 2017

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.

At 10:01AM ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.82 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,574.75. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

The energy group rose 0.2 per cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) gained 0.3 per cent to $42.95, and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) advanced 2.3 per cent to US$15.24.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 per cent at US$48.54 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4 per cent to US$51.54.

The financials group rose 0.1 per cent. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 0.3 per cent to $79.27, but Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) declined 0.5 per cent to $23.56.

Industrials fell 0.4 per cent. Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) gave back 0.6 per cent to $98.23, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) was down 0.7 per cent at $196.07.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was unchanged.