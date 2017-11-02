TSX winning streak snapped as energy, materials lose ground

Canada's main stock fell on Thursday, breaking a five-day winning streak, as corporate earnings weighed on energy shares and the materials group lost ground.

The TSX, which has rallied more than seven per cent since August, moved above the 16,000 threshold this week for the first time.

"You are going to see some profit-taking as you go through these strategic numbers," said Bruce Latimer, senior equity trader at Eight Capital. "People are going to lighten up some positions and see where they can apply cash on the next move."

Investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve and the long-awaited tax cut plan unveiled by Trump's fellow Republicans.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was the biggest drag on the index, accounting for some 28 points on the downside, after its shares fell 4.8 per cent to $47.03 on news that quarterly profit missed estimates.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) slumped 5.5 per cent to $39.17 following several ratings cuts from analysts.

Still, higher oil prices provided some support for the energy sector.

U.S. crude prices settled up 0.4 per cent at US$54.54 a barrel, boosted by OPEC-led supply cuts which have tightened the market and drained inventories.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 14.34 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 16,014.99. On Wednesday, it touched an all-time intraday high of 16,105.88 and locked in a record close.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was one of five of the index's 10 main groups that lost ground. It retreated 0.4 per cent, with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) sliding 1.7 per cent to $24.86.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) tumbled 13.0 per cent to $33.58 after the mattress company reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates and analysts cut their ratings and price targets.

BCE Inc (BCE.TO) was the most influential gainer on the index, advancing 1.7 per cent to $60.47 after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the TSX's weight, gained 0.4 per cent.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) jumped 12.1 per cent to $70.96 after posting a quarterly profit that beat forecasts, while the broader technology sector gained 0.9 per cent.