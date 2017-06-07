Jun 7, 2017
Twitter Canada unveils list of 40 executives using the platform well
BNN.ca Staff
The top Canadian executives on Twitter
Twitter Canada is weighing in on which Canadian CEOs are using the social platform well.
On Wednesday, Twitter Canada released its list of top 40 executives, using a number of criteria to make their picks. A spokesperson for the company told BNN that leaders who tweet regularly, share industry news, engage with others and regularly retweet, reply and ‘like’ top Twitter content, were selected.
"We published this list to showcase the incredible array of Canadian executive talent that use our platform regularly and also, to inspire other executives to join the conversation," Rory Capern, Managing Director of Twitter Canada, told BNN via email.
"In recent months, we've definitely noticed an increased appetite amongst our C-Suite community for sharing, conversing and connecting via Twitter. There's a lot of value that can be unlocked for executives at all levels on Twitter and we encourage all Canadians to try it out and find their communities and conversations."
Some of the notable tech-savvy executives making the list include Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, Sun Life Financial President and CEO Dean Connor, and Tobi Lütke, the CEO of Shopify.
Below is Twitter Canada’s complete, unranked, list:
- Tom Anselmi, CEO, Ottawa Senators (@TomAnselmi)
- Antoinette Benoit, CMO, McDonalds Canada (@zabenoit)
- Josh Blair, EVP Health, TELUS (@josh_a_blair)
- Wally Buono, VP and GM of Football Operations, BC Lions (@GM_Brillo)
- John Chen, CEO, BlackBerry (@JohnChen)
- Mark Childs, CMO, Samsung Canada (@MarkInspired)
- Dean Connor, President and CEO, Sun Life Financial Inc. (@DeanAConnor)
- Lisa de Wilde, CEO, TVO (@lisadewilde)
- Mary DePaoli, Chief Brand Officer, RBC (@marydepaoli)
- Michael Dingle, Partner, National Deals Technology Leader, PWC Canada (@dinglemichael)
- Steve Groves, CIO, Goodlife Fitness (@SteveatGoodLife)
- Ryan Holmes, CEO, Hootsuite (@invoker)
- Dale Hooper, Chief Brand Officer, Rogers (@DaleHooper)
- Michael Katchen, Co-founder and CEO, Wealthsimple (@mkatchen)
- Janet Kennedy, President and CEO, Microsoft Canada (@JKennedyMSFT)
- Derek Kent, CMO, Canadian Olympic Committee (@dkent1)
- Mark Laroche, President, Macdonald-Cartier Airport (@markblaroche)
- Allen Lau, Co-founder + CEO, Wattpad (@allenlau)
- Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media (@randylennox7117)
- Tobi Lütke, CEO, Shopify (@tobi)
- Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, Transcontinental Media (@TcIsabelle)
- Greg McClelland, EVP and CRO, Corus Entertainment (@Greg_Salesguy)
- Mike McDerment, Founder and CEO, Freshbooks (@MikeMcDerment )
- Theresa McLaughlin, CMO (global), TD (@TheresaM_TD)
- Bryan Pearson, President, LoyaltyOne (@Pearson4loyalty)
- Kevin Peesker, President, Dell Canada (@KevinAtDell)
- Shahrzad Rafati, Founder and CEO, BroadbandTV (@shahrzadrafati)
- Jade Raymond, Group General Manager - VP Visceral, Motive Studios and Star War, Electronic Arts (@ibjade)
- Jeffrey Remedios, President and CEO, Universal Music Canada (@jeffreyremedios )
- Michael Rossi, CEO, adidas Group Canada (@themjr44)
- Sam Sebastian, VP and Managing Director, Google Canada (@samsebastian)
- Leerom Segal, Co-founder and CEO, Klick Health (@leeromsegal)
- Michael Serbinis, CEO, League (@mserbinis)
- Brendan Shanahan, President, Toronto Maple Leafs (@brendanshanahan)
- Andrea Stairs, Managing Director, eBay Canada (@astairsk)
- Connie Stefankiewicz, CMO, BMO (@ConnieStefank)
- Kirstine Stewart, CSO, Diply (@kirstinestewart)
- Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Kobo (@mtamblyn)
- Dino Trevisani, President and GM, IBM Canada (@DinoTrevisani)
- Rossann Williams, SVP and President, Starbucks Canada (@Rossann1)