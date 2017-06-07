Twitter Canada is weighing in on which Canadian CEOs are using the social platform well.

On Wednesday, Twitter Canada released its list of top 40 executives, using a number of criteria to make their picks. A spokesperson for the company told BNN that leaders who tweet regularly, share industry news, engage with others and regularly retweet, reply and ‘like’ top Twitter content, were selected.

"We published this list to showcase the incredible array of Canadian executive talent that use our platform regularly and also, to inspire other executives to join the conversation," Rory Capern, Managing Director of Twitter Canada, told BNN via email.

"In recent months, we've definitely noticed an increased appetite amongst our C-Suite community for sharing, conversing and connecting via Twitter. There's a lot of value that can be unlocked for executives at all levels on Twitter and we encourage all Canadians to try it out and find their communities and conversations."

Some of the notable tech-savvy executives making the list include Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, Sun Life Financial President and CEO Dean Connor, and Tobi Lütke, the CEO of Shopify.

Below is Twitter Canada’s complete, unranked, list: